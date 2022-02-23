Mary Jo Williams White, 70, of Clarkston, passed away from her beloveds Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
She transitioned during sleep while safe in her home. Her much-loved dog, Joey, was close at hand.
Mary Jo White was born in Pittsburgh; she was the third of four siblings. She is survived by her sisters, Patty Williams Shurtz and Nancy Williams, as well as her younger brother, John Williams. They all shared a loving bond.
Her favorite titles were “Mom” and “Grandma.” Mary Jo is survived by her son, Adam Coursey (Tori), of Craigmont; her daughter, Erin Coursey, of Winchester; their father, John Coursey, also of Winchester; as well as her loving grandchildren: Shaylee, Shyanne and Sheradyn Stamper, and Quincee Coursey.
Mary Jo shared a wonderful extended family with her husband, Tom White; they were devoted to the Drake family. Rob Drake (Janelle), Tom’s son, of Genesee, are parents of their cherished grandchildren, and even a precious great-grandchild, Laiken. The beloved grandchildren are Evan (Karissa), Katey, Sophia and Caleb. Mary Jo and Tom also shared another son, Josh White (Alexa), of Tacoma. She is also survived by Vicky Smith, Tom’s sister.
She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Williams, of Pittsburgh and Englewood, Fla. Thomas White, Mary Jo’s dearly loved husband also preceded her as well as his beloved parents, George and Donna White. Tom’s brother-in-law, Ray Smith, a close family member, also preceded Mary Jo.
Mary Jo graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She began her special education teaching career in nearby Pennsylvania. Service was of utmost importance in her life. She joined VISTA (currently known as AmeriCorps), which brought her West for her training held in Seattle. Her first assignment was in Winchester, where she served at what is currently named Lakeside Residential Care Facility. She loved the area so much, that she decided to stay. Small town life was comforting to her.
After serving in Winchester, Mary Jo taught special education classes in the Culdesac School District and the Timberline School District. Eventually, she followed her heart into wider service. For many years until retirement, she was a social worker/case manager at Washington Department of Health and Welfare. She supported developmentally disabled clients and their families, who always knew they could rely on Mary Jo. She represented their wants and needs out in this wide world.
Mary Jo also loved to laugh and have fun. She was a talker ... she enjoyed social activities and treasured her friends. She loved the incredible beauty of the western states. Camping was a favorite. That included being in tents by streams or the comfort of RV camping with books and comfy chairs. She loved it all.
Her favorite past time of all was travel. She was quick to tell you that her utmost favorite trip was to Costa Rica. From the early stages of planning and research, to the final sunsets from afar, she was happy. Another favorite trip was to Ireland, which she and Tom shared with a mutual friend. Plenty of special souvenirs always came home for sharing ... lots of green from Ireland.
In the United States, Mary Jo especially enjoyed her time in Hawaii. It was very special as her and Tom got married there. Washington, D.C., including touring the White House, was also a special memory. Her parents spent many retirement years in Englewood. Mary Jo brought her children to Florida to share in their joy. Pittsburgh and the tri-state area was always a wonderful spot to reconnect with friends and extended family. She was willing to fly off for adventure and reconnection ... she linked her small town life to a wider picture. Mary Jo loved live music and attended countless concerts. Her absolute favorite was being at a Paul McCartney concert. She was one of the adoring fans ... Mary Jo truly absorbed his gift of song.
She also found great solace and satisfaction from her gifts of service. Volunteering was her chosen path. Two important agencies that she contributed her time to were hospice and the homeless shelter. She was very involved with her church family. She also volunteered at several other organizations within the communities.
Giving and receiving were one and the same. Mary Jo loved to have tea parties with her young granddaughters. Creative play was the setting to share her wisdom and stories. Cheers! As the girls grew older, Grandma loved watching them play sports. Mary Jo enjoyed every point they scored ... in whichever sport she watched. One could hear her optimism as she roared for her girls. Such pride.
Whenever and wherever kindness is extended, know Mary Jo would totally approve. Consider doing an act of kindness in her name. In lieu of flowers, contributions for her may be made to a hospice organization or The Wounded Warrior Project.
To share memories of Mary Jo and leave condolences for the family, please visit merchantfuneralhome.com. The service honoring the life of Mary Jo White will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at First Christian Church, 840 10th St., Clarkston. Her service will be streamed at facebook.com/fccclarkston.