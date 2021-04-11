Mary Jo Wemhoff Chase passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the age of 77.
Mary Jo was born Nov. 18, 1942, to Sylvester (Buster) and Philomena Wemhoff in Cottonwood. She graduated from Nezperce High School in 1960. Upon graduation, she attended Idaho State University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
In Montana, Mary Jo was based at St. Patrick Hospital. It was there Mary Jo met and married her husband, William “Bill” Chase, and had their beloved son, Bryan.
Shortly after Bryan was born, they moved to Alamosa, Colo., where Bill was a business professor at Adam’s State College. Mary Jo worked at the hospital in Alamosa until she was hired by San Luis Centennial School as a school nurse. Two years later she became the school nurse for the entire Alamosa School District until her retirement in 2000.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 17 at St. Anthony Church in Greencreek. Burial will follow at St. Anthony’s cemetery.