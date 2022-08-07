Mary Jo Johanna Tatko

Mary Jo Johanna Tatko, of Craigmont, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Life Care Center of Lewiston at 85 years of age.

Mary Jo was born Jan. 25, 1937, in Boulder, Colo., to Julia and Antony Webber, the second of five children. The Webber family moved to Craigmont during Mary Jo’s freshman year, where she graduated from Craigmont High School in 1955.