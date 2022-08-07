Mary Jo Johanna Tatko, of Craigmont, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Life Care Center of Lewiston at 85 years of age.
Mary Jo was born Jan. 25, 1937, in Boulder, Colo., to Julia and Antony Webber, the second of five children. The Webber family moved to Craigmont during Mary Jo’s freshman year, where she graduated from Craigmont High School in 1955.
She met the love of her life, Eugene Tatko, at a dance in Winchester. They were married Feb. 12, 1956, in Lewiston, and were together for 49 years before Gene’s passing in 2005. They raised their five children on the family farm outside of Craigmont.
Mary Jo was an active member of the community. She was a member of Jay-C-Ettes, and a 4-H leader, supporting her children and many others in sewing, cooking and livestock, including horses and sheep. She was a devoted member of the Catholic Church and attended St. Remigius Mission in Winchester when her family was growing up. She shared this faith with many others by teaching catechism. She was a Camp Fire Girls leader with many fond memories of organizing camping and father-daughter banquets for the girls in her troop. Mary Jo was a proud 61-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary where she was active at both the local and state level. Mary Jo and Gene chaired the American Red Cross Blood Drive for Lewis County for more than 25 years. Donations of blood in her memory are appreciated.
In later years, Mary Jo loved spending time visiting her children and watching her grandchildren grow up.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband Eugene, her parents, Antony and Julia, and her four siblings, Bonnie Webber-Yankee, Loretta Webber, Charles Webber and Alfred Webber. She is survived by her five children, Cathy (Mike Collyer), Terry, Judy (Dave Dillon), David and Greg (Kris); seven beloved grandchildren, Amanda, Annette, Sam, Sally, Brandon, Rachael and Trevor and four great-grandchildren, Logan, Kaylee, Addison and Rory.
In her memory, donations may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary of Craigmont, P.O. Box 534, Craigmont, ID 83523; the Craigmont Quick Response, 116 N. Division St., Craigmont, ID 83523; or the American Red Cross, redcross.org/donate/donation.html.
The family would like to thank the wonderful, dedicated and loving home caregivers who assisted with Mary Jo’s care for many years before she recently had to leave her home of more than 50 years. Thank you to Life Care Center of Lewiston for their gracious and loving care of Mary Jo in her last few months of life.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 30, at the Craigmont Cemetery, followed by a celebration of her life at the American Legion Hall in Craigmont. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.