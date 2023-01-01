Mary Jeanette (Klostermeyer) Craig

Mary Jean (Klostermeyer) Craig, of Moscow, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. She died of pneumonia at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston after battling breast cancer for several years. Mary Jean was born on Aug. 3, 1946, to Dr. Edward and Jeanette Klostermeyer in Oakland, Calif., and moved to Prosser, Wash., with her family in 1947.

Mary Jean graduated from Prosser High School in 1964. She received a bachelor’s degree in Child Development from Washington State University in 1968 and one in Elementary Education in 1969. She received her master’s degree from WSU in Child Development in 1972. She married Richard Craig in 1969. They were divorced in 1980.