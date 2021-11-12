Mary Jane Schwab, 75, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with her family at her side.
She was born April 7, 1946, to Mary L. Jacobus in Seattle and raised by her mother and Phillip Smith, longtime companion. She graduated from Lapwai High School in 1964. After graduating, she went to work at the credit department in Lapwai where she later retired as a credit manager. She married Larry Schwab on Feb. 2, 1969. They had two children, Siwan L. Schwab and Larry (Rich) Schwab.
Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend to many. She was a very loyal friend who was always willing to help anyone in need. She was very family-oriented and you could always count on her to have games and activities planned for the holiday seasons. She will be missed by all.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Siwan L. Schwab (Tyson Kernin), of Lewiston; sister Bobbie Joe Smith, of Spokane; grandchildren Krystal Elizondo (Ryan Glasser), of Post Falls, and Amber Elizondo (Forrest Hamilton), of Clarkston; and bonus grandson, Coltin Kernin, of Lewiston.
She was preceded by death by her mother, Mary Jacobus; Phillip Smith; brother Jim Wilcox; son Larry (Rich) Schwab; and grandmother, Iva Betty Barber.
A celebration of life will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lewiston Eagles, 1304 Main St.