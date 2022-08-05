Mary Jane ‘MJ’ Gosz (O’Reilly)

Mary Jane “MJ” Gosz passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her home in Princeton at the age of 76.

MJ was born Jan. 27, 1946, in Moscow to Juanita and Vincent O’Reilly. Their family resided proudly on the family farm in Potlatch where she attended high school. MJ attended the University of Idaho.