Mary Jane Helt Konkol, 83, resident of Lewiston, and the beloved wife of Don Konkol, formerly of Konkolville, Idaho, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, in Lewiston.
Mary was the first twin born to Lydia and Jacob Helt on April 17, 1936, at home on a ranch in the St. John, Wash., area. Mary is survived by her beloved twin sister, Marian, of Sun City, Ariz., and her sister, Barbara, of Colfax, and her brothers, Jack Helt, near Pittsburgh, Pa., and Raymond Helt, of Sun City West., Ariz.
Mary attended Colfax High School in the Class of 1954 and married Don Johnson. She and Don had four children, Nancy Wight, on a ranch near Potlatch; Roy Johnson, in Richland; Jeff Johnson, of Colfax; and Robert Johnson, on a ranch near Colfax — and all the children are her survivors. Mary is survived by her husband, Donald Konkol, whom she married Dec. 22, 1978, and stepchildren Donlee Marlin, of Spokane, Gregory Konkol, of Spokane, and Mathew Konkol, also in Spokane. In addition, she is survived by 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, and her first great-great-grandchild is on the way in June.
Mary and her dear husband, Don, very much enjoyed traveling together. In the early years, it was often for Don’s business as the owner of Konkol Lumber Co., and after retirement, they traveled for pleasure.
Mary was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker, and she loved decorating her beautiful home and opening it with warm hospitality to friends and family. She was an avid reader and could converse brightly on a variety of subjects.
Mary was an expert seamstress, and she enjoyed sewing lovely clothing and quilting beautifully designed quilts. Mary was always willing to teach her amazing skills to others. Mary blessed her many friends and family by teaching quilting classes, and her daughters and granddaughters all looked forward to the annual fall quilting frenzy often held at daughter Nancy’s house in Potlatch.
Mary very much loved attending church with her beloved husband, Don. Church, family and friends were so very important to her and Don.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston, immediately followed by a reception.