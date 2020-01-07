Mary Jane Cline, 73, of Lewiston, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her home.
Mary Jane was born April 26, 1946, in Moscow to Forrest and Vella (Mendenhall) Franklin. She lived a short time in Princeton on Gold Hill, then moved to Headquarters until she started school. She then moved to Orofino, where she graduated from high school and where her brother, Jim Franklin, was born.
Upon graduating, she moved to Fort Sill, Okla., with Sam Cash. They had a daughter, Jo Lynn Henderson, and later moved to Lewiston in the winter of 1969. She divorced Sam in April 1972.
In May 1972, she married Gary Cline. They had two children, Audrey DeGraff and Bryan Cline. Mary Jane babysat the neighborhood kids until Bryan started school. She then started working at Lewiston Head Start as a bus driver. She attended Lewis-Clark State College for advancement for her employment. She worked her way up to family service advocate upon her retirement in 1997.
Mary Jane enjoyed spending the summers and winters with Gary and the kids along with extended family at their family cabin in Powell, Idaho. She enjoyed riding her double-track snowmobile and having it airborne as much as possible. She was out riding it up to the last minute before Audrey was born. After retirement, Mom and Dad would spend their spring, summer and fall months at Dent Acres from 1999-2016 until health issues brought them back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
While staying in the Dent Acres, she looked forward to Sunday services at First Christian Church in Orofino. She always enjoyed Clancy Howard’s services. Mary Jane always looked forward to her time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She also had a love for all her four-legged kids.
Mary Jane is survived by her husband, Gary Cline, of Lewiston; daughters Jo Lynn (Rob) Henderson, of Lewiston, and Audrey (Dennis) DeGraff, of Clarkston; granddaughter Ashlee Spears, of Lewiston; grandsons Jeremiah Whybark, of Clarkston, and Bryton Henderson, of Lewiston; great-granddaughter Bryanna Robeson, of Lewiston; and brother Jim Franklin, of Orofino.
She was preceded in death by her father, Forrest “Frog” Franklin, mother Vella Franklin and son Bryan Cline.
The family would like to thank Dr. Martin and staff and Advanced Home Care and Hospice for all their help and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Clearwater Humane Society in her name would be appreciated.
A graveside service is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
