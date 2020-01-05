Mary Hirzel

Mary M. Hirzel passed away peacefully in her home Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the age of 106.
Mary was born June 8, 1913, in Fernie, British Columbia, Canada. Her parents were James B. Crozier and Edith Lownsborough Crozier. Her father was a saw filer in the lumber mills of the Northwest and the family followed the work as it was available. She moved to Calgary, Alberta, in 1915, Victoria, B.C., in 1917, and in 1921, they moved to the U.S. to Diamond City, Wash. From there they moved to Dalkena, Wash., Cusick, Wash., and then Troy, Mont., from 1924 until 1927, when she moved to Clarkston. She entered Clarkston High School as a freshman and graduated in 1931. Although unable to attend in person, she joined the 2019 all-class reunion in spirit to celebrate her 88th.
After high school, she went to Spokane, where she graduated from Kinman Business College, after which she worked for Edward Butler, a Lewiston attorney. It was while walking to work from her home in Clarkston that she met her future husband, Ellwood Hirzel. They were married in 1932 and enjoyed more than 70 years of marriage before his death at age 97 in 2005. They first lived in the Clemens Addition near Asotin and moved to Clarkston in 1945. Together, they were the proprietors of Hirzel’s Music Service, a Lewiston institution for more than 60 years.
Since 2005, she has enjoyed the love and support of Shari Hoffman and more recently Shari’s daughter, Tami. They have been her companions and support at her home on Beachview Boulevard, where Mary and her family moved in 1956. She was able to spend much of her last years sitting in her favorite chair overlooking, and commenting on, the ever-active Snake River, and enjoying the company of so many wonderful friends and neighbors who visited frequently.
When her family was young, Mary was a Cub Scouts den mother and worked with her husband with the youth groups at the First Presbyterian Church, where they have been members since 1946. She was also a life member of the Vineland Chapter Order of Easter Star, Chapter AS P.E.O., and of the Daughters of the Nile Malac Temple No. 55. She was particularly grateful to her sisters of the P.E.O., saying that because she had no sisters of her own, and raised three boys, the sisters had very special meaning to her.
In addition to her family and friends, she enjoyed being at their cabin on Lake Coeur d’Alene, where they had an orchard, a garden and flowers. She loved the outdoors, swimming and working in the garden. She also found joy in picking and canning fruit and making jams and jellies.
Mary and Ellwood raised three boys, Ellwood J. (Woody), of Olympia, David, of Wayland, Mass., and Paul, of Pullman. All three enjoyed marriages of more than 50 years. Mary had six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, who were able to know and spend significant time with their “grammy.”
A public visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Clarkston First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Shiners Hospital for Children at 922 W. Fifth Ave., Spokane, WA 99204; or to Clarkston’s First Presbyterian Church at 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston, WA 99403.
