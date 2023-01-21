After 93 years of life, Mary H. Sugden passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. She was an accomplished gardener, a pianist, teacher and most importantly, a good person.
On June 26, 1929, in Rochester, Minn., Drs. Frank J. and Ruth V. Heck welcomed Mary into this world. Six years later, the three of them would be joined by Mary’s sister, Ruth. On her own account of her childhood, she was a “reasonably well-mannered” child. She enjoyed visits to her grandparent’s in St. Paul, Minn., and Pueblo, Colo. She recalled playing often with the wooden dollhouse her grandfather built for her.
In 1947, Mary graduated from Rochester Senior High School and made the decision to pursue a degree in nutrition. In 1951, she realized the goal she had set out to accomplish. After receiving her four-year degree, she took an internship at Boston Massachusetts General Hospital. Between college and her internship, Mary met Henry “Hank” Sugden. The two of them would exchange trips to visit each other over the course of Mary’s one year internship. After her internship, Mary joined Hank in Princeton where she worked as a Registered Dietician at Princeton Hospital.
On June 13, 1953, Hank and Mary joined hands in marriage. Just over a year later Hank was commissioned into the Chaplain Corps., and was assigned to MCBC Lejeune, where Mary spent some time supporting her new husband in his latest adventure. In 1956, upon Hank’s return to the states, he and Mary made their way to Lapwai, where they would serve Lapwai Valley Presbyterian Church and Winchester Presbyterian. Together they would serve various other churches in their community throughout their lives.
After experiencing multiple losses while trying to start their family, the Sugdens made the decision to adopt. The couple went on to adopt four children between the years of 1959 and 1968. In 1964, the Sugden Family returned to Princeton Seminary for Hank to continue his studies of the Russian language in preparation to serve in the Soviet Union. Shortly after, the Sugdens returned to Lapwai where they put down their roots.
Typically, you could find Mary working in her large garden or in her kitchen baking or preserving her produce. Throughout her life she taught at Head Start, worked at St. Joseph Hospital, was on the committee for childhood nutrition, and taught at Lewis-Clark State College. In between her usual commitments, Mary found joy in sharing her knowledge of nutrition by way of speaking at various events and to many groups of people. She was passionate about helping others and made great efforts to give back to her community. She was a regular volunteer at the local food bank, where she also taught her grandchildren the gift of giving back.
In 2016, Hank and Mary made their home in Lewiston. Mary remained active in her book club until a month before her passing.
She is preceded in death by her parents Drs. Frank J. and Ruth V. Heck, her sister Ruth (Heck) Carley, and her husband of 67 years, Henry L. “Hank” Sugden. She is survived by her sons Mark (Joy) Sugden and Bill (Kim) Sugden, her daughters Beth (Sugden) Rubertas and Marilou (Sugden) Dietz, 11 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Mary will be greatly missed but fondly remembered by family and friends for her unique and often made-up vocabulary, her common-sensical approach to life, and her unrelenting need to re-arrange nearly every flower arrangement she’d ever received. Thanks to those who sent flowers, because of you, Mary was able to “garden” up until the very end of her life.
In lieu of flowers (that might need to be rearranged), please send donations to Talmaks Association, in care of its President, Joanne Kaufman, 165 S. Howard St., Spokane, WA 99201.
A joint service for Hank and Mary Sugden will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Pi-Nee-Waus in Lapwai. Tina Guzman is the head cook.