Mary H. Sugden

After 93 years of life, Mary H. Sugden passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. She was an accomplished gardener, a pianist, teacher and most importantly, a good person.

On June 26, 1929, in Rochester, Minn., Drs. Frank J. and Ruth V. Heck welcomed Mary into this world. Six years later, the three of them would be joined by Mary’s sister, Ruth. On her own account of her childhood, she was a “reasonably well-mannered” child. She enjoyed visits to her grandparent’s in St. Paul, Minn., and Pueblo, Colo. She recalled playing often with the wooden dollhouse her grandfather built for her.

