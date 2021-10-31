Mary (Gray) Rose, wife, mother, sister and friend, passed away at her home in Dallas, Ore., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the age of 76.
Mary and her 11 siblings were raised in Lewiston by their parents, James and Irene Gray. She spent most of her adult life in Dallas and enjoyed time with her family and friends, good take-out food, watching football and an occasional visit to the casino.
Mary is survived by her husband, Buford Larry Rose; her three children, Renee Thompson, Tim Thayer and Doug Thayer; and her stepchildren, Michael, Jody and Aaron Rose. Mary also has 16 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
She will be forever missed.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society in Mary’s name. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family, dallastribute.com.