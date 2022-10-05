Mary Frances Hintz Redl

Mary Frances Hintz Redl, 96, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. She was born April 6, 1926, along with her twin brother, Robert, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Frank and Genevieve Hintz.

She met James Redl and they were married at Sioux City, Iowa, on Feb. 14, 1947, during a big snow storm where Jim and his best man, “shoveled all night so they could get a rig out to get to the wedding. We needed to pick Mary up on the way, we were late to our own wedding!” They lived in Sioux City, Pierce and Clark Fork, before permanently settling in Lewiston. They were married 67 years, until Jim’s passing in 2013.