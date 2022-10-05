Mary Frances Hintz Redl, 96, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. She was born April 6, 1926, along with her twin brother, Robert, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Frank and Genevieve Hintz.
She met James Redl and they were married at Sioux City, Iowa, on Feb. 14, 1947, during a big snow storm where Jim and his best man, “shoveled all night so they could get a rig out to get to the wedding. We needed to pick Mary up on the way, we were late to our own wedding!” They lived in Sioux City, Pierce and Clark Fork, before permanently settling in Lewiston. They were married 67 years, until Jim’s passing in 2013.
Mary was a stay-at-home mom, but had one of the hardest work ethics, which her children followed. She tended to their house, garden, canning, baking, sewing and making sure her ornery sons were behaving. Walking into her house on Saturday mornings smelled heavenly as she did her baking for the week and if you were lucky, you received a warm cookie. She led the girls in Brownies, Camp Fire Girls and 4-H. Her hobbies included reading, embroidering, sewing, crocheting and quilting. She was a member of the KRLC Quilters for several years, donating quilts to those in need. Anyone who received one of her quilts or table runners received a labor of love. She was very proud of the fact that she was able to live on her own until June.
She is survived by her sons, Jim (Linda) Redl, of Lewiston, and Tom (Oats) Redl, of Peck; and her daughters Sara (Randy) Olson, of Lewiston, and Mary (Darrel) Uhlorn, of Cottonwood. She is also survived by her grandchildren who she adored, Ann Marie Gale, Curt Scott, Dawn Tolotti, Mary Rumbaugh, Brent Uhlorn, Kylie Jacobs and Holli Uhorn. Her great-grandchildren were the apple of her eye, Breanne and Randall Scott, Hudson Rumbaugh, Katie Tolotti, Tristan, Baker and Rayna Uhlorn, Ellie and Baby Girl Jacobs. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim, her beautiful daughter, Cecelia Peters, her parents, and four brothers and two sisters.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with a funeral Mass celebrated at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helping Hands, P.O. Box 1975, Lewiston, ID 83501 or St. Vincent De Paul, 604 Second St., Clarkston, WA 99403, who helped her family when she was a child.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.