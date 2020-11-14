Mary Ellen “Mickey” Slover Clark, 74, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Clarkston because of renal failure.
Mickey was born Aug. 8, 1946, in Twin Falls to George and Laura (Graham) Slover. She went to grade school and graduated high school in Chico, Calif. Mickey loved to learn and took several college classes.
In June 1966, she married Lester Eugene Clark in Reno, Nev. After Les and Mickey married, they moved to Lewiston for short time, then to Vale, Ore., for a few years. The family moved back to Lewiston in 1975.
Mickey was primarily a homemaker but enjoyed work at various greenhouses in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, including Potlatch Corp. She was also a member of Lewiston Church of Christ.
She is survived by sons Branham (Robin) Clark, of Genesee, Aaron (Cyndee) Clark, of Lewiston, and Daniel (Kelly) Clark, of Roy, Wash.; daughter Jessie Clark, of Moscow; sisters Janet Flenniken, of Riverside, Calif., Judy Besser, of Chico, Calif., JoAnn Williams, of Spokane, Sally Slover and Nancy Slover, both of Washington; brothers Guy Slover, of Aberdeen, Wash., and Matt Slover, of Washington; and numerous grandkids and great-grandkids.
Mickey was preceded in death by her parents, George and Laura; her husband, Les; brother Mark; and stepson Donny.
A private family service will take place.
The family would like to thank Tri-State Memorial Hospital and the Dialysis Center.