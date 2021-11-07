Mary Ellen Black, 92, of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, from complications because of a stroke.
She was born Oct. 2, 1929, in Rosen, Minn., to Marcus and Hattie Stoick Hoffman. She attended high school at Mount Saint Benedict Academy in Crookston, Minn.
She entered the Mount Saint Benedict Monastery as a novice in 1946 and remained a member of the Sisters of St. Benedict until 1974. During that time, she earned a bachelor of arts degree at the College of St. Catherine and taught at Catholic elementary schools in northwest Minnesota from 1948-57, in south Texas from 1957-58, and then in Bogotá, Columbia.
On Feb. 18, 1989, she married Douglas Black at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lewiston.
One former student remembered Mary Ellen 35 years later and wrote, “I thought she was one of the most caring and nicest persons a student would wish for, especially if she was your first teacher in elementary school.” Mary Ellen and the Sisters of Mount St. Benedict maintained a most pleasant and cordial relationship all her life. She will be remembered as a cheerful person and she will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcus and Hattie; and brother, Albert Hoffman.
She is survived by her spouse, Douglas Black; and brothers Franklin, Virgil, Robert and Edward Hoffman; and Doug’s children, Lynn Marie Black and Lee Ann Zeller, of Telluride, Colo., Lori Jean Black, of Lake Oswego, Ore., Leslie Boson, of Boise, and Geoffrey Black, of Sacramento, Calif.
A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 10 at Saint Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston. There will be a Mass in Rosen, Minn., and burial at Nassau, Minn.
Memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Catholic School in Lewiston and Saint Gertrude’s Monastery in Cottonwood.