Mary Ellen Bergen, 86, passed peacefully from this life on Sunday, June 7, 2020, from congestive heart failure.
She was born Nov. 20, 1933, to Paul Herbert and Ellen (Swanson) Furgason, in Harlowton, Mont. She was the youngest of their four children.
On Dec. 30, 1950, during her senior year of high school, Mary married Stanley Bergen in the Lutheran Church in Big Timber, Mont. Their first child, Sharon Ann, was born in Harlowton on Jan. 10, 1952. Mary, Stan, and Sharon spent a year in Harlowton before moving to Anaconda, Mont., where Stan took employment with the copper mining smelter. During their time in Anaconda, their second daughter, Sandra Ellen, was born on Sept. 22, 1953.
During a trip to Lewiston to visit Stan’s brother in 1954, Mary was charmed by the beautiful blooming dogwood trees. The family moved to Lewiston one month later, in May of 1954. Their son, Stanley Arnold, was born there on Nov. 23, 1954. Stan and Mary lived happily in Lewiston for the remainder of their lives.
With three children so close in age, Mary spent many busy years as a mother raising her family. Her talents as a homemaker were many. She was a remarkable cook and she grew large vegetable gardens and glorious flower beds. Her skill as a seamstress was exceptional, as could be seen from the lovely handmade dresses her daughters wore. During these busy years, Mary did allow herself one activity that was just for herself, her weekly bowling league. While bowling she met some wonderful people who became dear, lifelong friends.
From 1961 to 1972, Stan and Mary were partnership owners of Smitty’s Pancake House in Lewiston. Mary ran the kitchen, arriving in the wee hours of the morning to mix the various batters for the day. Crossword puzzles, etymology and a simple love of learning were among Mary’s other lifelong passions. Her family affectionately nicknamed her “the walking dictionary.” When computers later came into common use, Mary became adept in various computer skills, including computer generated art and music.
During their retirement years, Mary and Stan enjoyed many outings as members of an RV camping group until Stan suddenly passed away from a stroke in May 2008. After Stan passed, Mary took comfort in her Bible study group. She also found laughter and companionship in the Red Hat Society.
Perhaps the biggest window into Mary’s heart and soul was her love of music. During her lifetime, she learned to play the accordion, trumpet and keyboard. Her music collection was enormous and at Mary’s house the music volume was always on high. Music gave her comfort until her very last day.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Sandra E. Rafferty; son Stanley A. Bergen; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Bergen; daughter Sharon Spears; sister Joyce Syverson; brothers Leon and Clifford Furgason; and great-great-grandson Jordan Big-Man Gossage.
We are thankful for Mary and for all she has done to enrich our lives.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., No. 5137, Lewiston. A graveside service will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. Masks will be required. If you don’t have one, extras will be available.