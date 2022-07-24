It is with a heavy heart that we invite you to join us in the celebration of a life well lived. Born Nov. 1, 1936, in Asotin to John and Myrtle Rivers, Mary Emeline Rivers lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley throughout her lifetime. She was 85 when she passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Mary was raised in Lewiston, and attended Lewiston High School. She was married in 1954 to her high school sweetheart, Marion “Buck” Kirk, for 53 years until his passing in August of 2008. They lived in the Lewiston Orchards area and raised five children.