Mary Charlotte Kahaleohulehua Tong Larson, the mother and matriarch of our family, peacefully passed from this life Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving husband of nearly 56 years and all of her children and their spouses.
Mary Charlotte was the second of four children born to Sing Hung and Harriet Kunane Tong on Jan. 15, 1942, in Honolulu. As the only girl in the family, she was spoiled by her dad and taught well by her mother. She attended Kamehameha Schools as a child and boarded at Kamehameha School for Girls, graduating in the class of 1960. She attended the Church College of Hawaii in Laie, where she graduated with a degree in business education and later attended Brigham Young University – Provo. Her first mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was to the southern Far East mission then seven subsequent missions with her eternal companion, Elden Jay Larson, serving in Western Samoa as the administrative assistant to the country director, at the Riverton Employment Center, at BYU-Hawaii, and as a student mentor at the LDS Business College. She has served in various callings including Relief Society President, Primary President, Young Women’s President and as a Seminary teacher. In her professional life, she was the newsroom secretary at the Lewiston Tribune for 20 years where she wrote a regular food column for the Close to Home section, following her secretarial and clerical roles at ServCo in Hawaii, Washington State University and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston.
Mary Charlotte met Elden Jay Larson in April 1966 and were married for all eternity Sept. 7, 1966, in the Los Angeles temple. Her and Jay have lived in Hawaii, Texas, Wyoming, Idaho, Nevada and Utah. Throughout her life she enjoyed teaching hula dancing, Chinese cooking, sewing, singing, and reading about and doing genealogical work for her Chinese-Hawaiian ancestors. Mary Charlotte is survived by her husband, Dr. E. Jay Larson and their four children: Lynelle (Antonio) Maninha, Kari (Stuart) Stone, Erick (Nicola) Larson, Jonathan (Pam) Larson, along with 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
All who knew Mary Charlotte would agree she is the most kind, thoughtful and joyful woman you could ever meet who cherished her relationship with our Savior. She always welcomed others with a smile and a hug — and made friends easily with her positive energy. She always knew someone who knew someone, who knew someone, who knew you. We will miss her but know that one day we will see her again and celebrate together throughout the eternities.
Me Ke Aloha.
A memorial service for Mary Charlotte will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Lewiston Stake Center, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. The interment of Mary Charlotte will take place Aug. 31 at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe, Hawaii.