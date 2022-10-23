Mary Carolyn (Rauch) Bartlett

Mary Carolyn (Rauch) Bartlett passed away Friday Sept. 23, 2022, at the age of 76.

Mary was born to George and Alice Rauch in Kamiah, Nov. 21, 1945. She grew up in Lewiston and Headquarters, Idaho, where she graduated from Lewiston High School in 1964. She went on to the University of Idaho where she joined the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.