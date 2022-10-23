Mary Carolyn (Rauch) Bartlett passed away Friday Sept. 23, 2022, at the age of 76.
Mary was born to George and Alice Rauch in Kamiah, Nov. 21, 1945. She grew up in Lewiston and Headquarters, Idaho, where she graduated from Lewiston High School in 1964. She went on to the University of Idaho where she joined the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
On June 17, 1966, she married Timothy Michael Bartlett. They moved to Spokane, where they raised two kids. Mary was an incredible wife and mother who was always involved in her kids’ activities. When the kids went away to school, Mary started a house cleaning business. She was an avid reader who also loved gardening and socializing with her many wonderful friends.
After retiring in 2012, Tim and Mary moved to a home they built in Syringa, Idaho. Tim passed away later that year, but Mary stayed until 2021 when she moved back to Spokane to live at Fieldstone Memory Care.
Mary is survived by her son, Denny Bartlett (and his wife Julie); her daughter, Jill Bartlett; her brothers, Fred Rauch (and wife Trudy) and George Rauch (and wife Linda); brother-in-law Chuck Haney; and sisters-in-law, Donna Rauch, Sharrol St. Marie and Patty Taylor.
A memorial and ash-scattering ceremony will be held at a later date.
Mary’s smile and laughter will be forever missed by all who loved her.