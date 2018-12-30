Mary Caroline Lee of Lewiston died Christmas Eve morning at her apartment at Royal Plaza. She was 94.
Mary was born April 16, 1924, to John and Olive (Wilson) Thomas, on Central Ridge near Peck after her father offered an alternative to the delivering physician who advised he couldn’t make the trip because of the condition of the prairie roads: “Come in an airplane; there is a good landing place in my cloverfield opposite the house.”
She attended Yellow Rose School, a one-room school on Little Bear Ridge. She graduated from Troy High School in 1942. After high school, she worked as a flunkie for Potlatch, and later as a waitress at the Café Manhattan and JJ Newberry’s in Lewiston.
She married Esten Lee on May 21, 1943, in Roswell, N.M., where Esten was stationed in the U.S. Army Air Corps. On his return, he found a house in Deary that she decided “would do for now.” They raised their two kids — Carolyn and Tommy — there, and she stayed for more than 50 years before moving to Kendrick in 2001.
In Deary, she and Esten operated the Mobil service station for many years, and were founding and active members of the Deary Fire Department. She retired after 15 years from the University of Idaho, working in food service at the Wallace Complex.
Mary enjoyed watching many generations’ sporting events, and was an active Deary PTA member and Deary booster. She was a member of the Idaho Road Runners, traveling around the region attending civic theater shows, Broadway shows at Spokane Performing Arts Center and historic sites. Her longest adventure was a three-week trip throughout the South and the East Coast.
Mary was proud of her 50-year membership at Morning Star Rebekah Lodge, holding many offices including Noble Grand. She crocheted many beautiful afghans until arthritis and hand surgeries prevented this.
She leaves behind a big-yet-small community that will miss her. There were many beyond those in her family who called her Grandma Mary, who join us in feeling that her 94 years were both plentiful and not enough.
Survivors include her children, Carolyn Lee Pierce and her husband Garry, and Tom Lee and his wife, Niki; grandchildren Angela Tweit and her husband, Andy, Jason Lee and his wife, Heather, Nancy Irey and her husband, Keith, and Amy Steinberg; great-grandchildren Levi, Kevin, Dakoda, Dylan, Hannah, Nathan, Esten, Clayton, Harrison and Samantha; and great-great-grandson Jack.
Esten preceded her in death in 1982. Her parents and her brothers, John, Earl and Roy, also all died previously.
A memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, followed by a community dinner at the Deary Community Church. The family will attend a private graveside service separately.
The family thanks the staff and Mary’s neighbors at Royal Plaza in Lewiston for their community, companionship and care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Deary Fire Department or the Kendrick Senior Citizen Center. Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston is handling arrangements.