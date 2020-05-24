Mary Beth (Watson) LaPlante, 62, went to the arms of her Savior on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Watertown Health Center in Watertown, Mass. after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease and, at the end, COVID-19.
Mary was born Jan. 29, 1958, to Milton and Elaine Watson, in Peck. She grew up on the family farm near Melrose, and attended school in Reubens and Craigmont.
At Highland High School, she was a popular student who excelled in cheerleading and basketball. After graduation, she got her beautician license and then operated A Cut Above The Rest salon for many years.
Mary married Rick LaPlante in 1980. The two later divorced and cooperatively raised their children, Shandi and Christopher. In the 1990s, she helped her mother run Pacific Electric and Hardware while caring for her children. Mary also held jobs at IdaVend Broadcasting, Shopko and Fitzgerald & Van Idour.
In 2006, she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which eventually required her to leave the workforce. As it progressed, it became necessary for her to go to Unique Senior Care and Prestige Care for assisted living. The family has always been grateful for the care that she received. In 2017, she moved to Watertown to be close to her daughter and grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her brother, Bruce Watson, of Peck; children Shandi (Jeffry) Burchard of Belmont, Mass. and Chris (Kristen) LaPlante of Juneau, Alaska; and five grandchildren, Tristan, Emmalynn, Isaac, Evelyn and Henry.
Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer; and her parents, Milton and Elaine.
The family requests that memorials be sent to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. A celebration of life will be held later in conjunction with burial at the Melrose Cemetery. Timing will depend on the easing of the pandemic.