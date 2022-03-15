Mary Anne Riener, 88, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood.
She was born May 8, 1933, the oldest child of Frank and Verona Jenny. She attended schools in Cottonwood, graduating from St. Gertrude’s Academy. She graduated from Holy Names College in Spokane and taught elementary school in White Bird before her marriage.
On June 23, 1954, she married Vern Riener and together they raised 10 children. They made their home on the Riener family farm near Cottonwood, where Mary Anne worked at home taking care of the children, home and garden. She was an excellent cook and gardener, and loved to share her knowledge, garden produce and kitchen bounty with others. She was a lifelong learner, gifted with both an inquiring mind and remarkable memory. Mary Anne was also a voracious reader, which helped inform her endless curiosity in all things from plants to science to politics. She was a lively conversationalist and enjoyed a witty turn of phrase. Moreover, she possessed a matter-of-factness and sense of humor that comes with a lifetime of living close to the earth, raising a large family and being born on the Camas Prairie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, brothers Francis and Danny, and sister Judy.
Mary Anne is survived by her children, Geoff (Dezra), of Lewiston; Holly McClure (Mike), of Star, Idaho; Pat Brock (Terry), of Mountain Home, Idaho; Tim (Kathy), of Lewiston; Jane Scudder (Dwight), of Cambridge, Minn.; Matt (Sandra), of Lewiston; Kurt (Loretta), of Ferdinand; Veronica (Erik), of Sequim, Wash.; Jake, of Silverdale, Wash.; and April Lustig (Bob), of Cottonwood. Also surviving are her sisters Karen Gehring and Louise Stolz, brothers-in-law Tom Tobin and Bill Stolz, sisters-in-law Kathy Jenny and Margo Riener, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. April 23 at Assumption Catholic Church in Ferdinand, followed by coffee and dessert at the Ferdinand Hall. A private burial will take place at Cottonwood Cemetery. Cremation has taken place at Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be given in Mary Anne’s name to Cottonwood Tri-Parish or a charity of your choice.