Mary Ann (Weber) Niehenke peacefully passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, while resting in her favorite chair at her apartment at Fairview Village Estates in Moscow. She was 91 years old.
Born June 17, 1930, at the family farm in Uniontown to John G. and Mary Marguerite (Adams) Weber, she enjoyed the hard-working farm life with her nine siblings.
She married Francis Niehenke on June 10, 1952, and they raised six children at their farm in Colton, Wash. Francis passed away in March 1980 and Mary Ann continued to reside at the Colton farm until September 2019, when she moved to Fairview Village Estates.
She is survived by her children, Cathy (John) Midthun, of Anchorage, Alaska; Mark (Jan) Niehenke, of Ephrata, Wash.; Bob (Shelley) Niehenke, of Spokane; Jerome (Teresa), of Yakima; Keith (Sue) Niehenke, of Ephrata; and Pat (Debbie) Niehenke, of Colton. She was fortunate to have been blessed with 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren (so far), many of whom she visited with only a few weeks ago at the annual family sausage-making event at the Colton farm. She also is survived by one brother, Martin (Jane), of Spokane Valley.
The staff and residents at Fairview Village will forever be the extended family whom she also loved dearly.
A celebration of Mary Ann’s homecoming into eternal life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton. A rosary will be at 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Vault interment will follow the services at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. The family suggests memorials be made to any of the following or a favorite charity of the donor’s choice: Jesuit Society Western U.S. Region, Good Samaritan Foundation (Idaho) or Special Olympics Washington for the Whitman County Team. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.