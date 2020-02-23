Mary Ann Leger

Mary Ann “Mares” Leger passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Lewiston.
Mary Ann was born April 17, 1937, in Orofino, to Melvin and Edna West. She married Robert Leger on May 5, 1967, at the Hitching Post Wedding Chapel in Coeur d’Alene.
Mary Ann was a stay-at-home mom and enjoyed sewing, crafts and spending time with their dogs.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Leger, of Lewiston; son Roger Leger, of Seattle; daughter Angelia Lemm, of Logan, Utah; granddaughter Mikayla Porath, of Smithfield, Utah; grandson Skylar Lemm, of Logan, Utah; and sister Sandra Kelley, of Orofino.
Thank you to the staff at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. A celebration of life will be held in the summer with a date to be determined.