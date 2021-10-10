Mary Ann (Earp) Profitt was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, where she died peacefully at home surrounded by her children.
She was born March 16, 1945, in Grangeville to Archie & Eloise (Snodgrass) Earp. She graduated from high school in 1963 and married Mike Wren. Together they had three children, Travis, Dan and Vickie. Their union ended in divorce.
Mary worked as a bookkeeper and receptionist for Star Motor Freight, International Harvest and Teleprompter Cable TV, before going to work as a secretary at various departments for the City of Lewiston in 1975. She chose an early retirement in 1987 to enjoy life with her husband, Jerry L. Profitt, whom she married Feb. 24, 1990, and enjoyed over 30 years of deep and affectionate love.
Mary loved camping and fishing at Dworshak as well as on the North and South Forks of the Clearwater River. Over the years, Mary loved to travel to Arizona and Mexico with Jerry, family and dear friends. Besides being down on the river, she would also speak of her wonderful times spent with her grown children and grandchildren in Florida, Alabama and South Carolina.
Mary had so many special friends over the years, especially her first cousin, Sharon Uhling, who she described as more like a sister. She will also be missed by her dear friends, Alice Wisenor and Norma White.
She was preceded in death by her parents Eloise (Snodgrass) and Archie Earp; as well as her beloved husband, Jerry, who died in October 2020.
She is survived by her children, Travis (Olivia) Wren and their five children, Tucker, Tyler, Sydney, Orion and Aleyah and their children; Dan Wren and his three children, Logan, Megan and Jake; Vickie Martini and her two children, Troy (Rebekah) and their son; and Alexandria. Mary also loved her stepchildren as her own; Polly (John) Hagen and their five sons, Patrick (Monica), Spencer (Sarah), Alex (Chazzy), Cameron (Jordan) and Jordan and their children; Shann (Loris) Profitt and their three sons, Dylan, Joel (Ellen) and Micah (Lauren), and their children: Chris (Todd) Main and her two daughters, Nichole (Patrick) and Elisa (Charlie) and their children; Mike Owen (Leanne) and their son, Chase; Mary is also survived by her brother, John Earp (Georgia); and sister, Lynn Dufur.
Mary has been cremated and will be interred alongside Jerry at Mountain View Mausoleum in Lewiston. There will be no services as per Mary’s request.
Mary will be remembered for her witty sense of humor, her laugh, her welcoming hugs and her fierce love for her family.