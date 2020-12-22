Mary Ann Bonson

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Mary Bonson, went to be with her Lord at the age of 87, due to natural causes.
Born Sept. 12, 1933, in Jacksonville, N.C., to Major and Ada Morton. Mary attended school there and learned the importance of family, hard work and faith in God while growing up on the family farm.
Mary married Bobbie Bonson, Feb. 1, 1951. The couple spent the next 20 years living wherever the U.S. Air Force sent them.
In 1971, after Bob retired from the USAF, the couple made their home in Clarkston where Mary enjoyed camping, fishing, taking walks and attending Cowboy Church. Mary’s greatest joy was when her family gathered together.
Mary is survived by her sister, Sherry Brown, of N.C.; her children, Ramona Barnes (Ralph), of Georgia, Gary Bonson and Lynette Boyd, of Washington, Doreen McKenna (Todd), of Idaho; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a long list of relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Major and Ada Morton; husband Bobbie Bonson Sr.; brother Grover Morton; and oldest son Bobbie Bonson Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in the Lewiston. Social distancing and masks will be required for everyone’s safety.