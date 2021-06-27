In the early afternoon of Thursday, June 24, 2021, Mary Alice (Rehder) Ewing peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior.
She was born May 21, 1931, to Mamie and Carl Rehder at the homeplace at the base of Cottonwood Butte, where she joined her older brothers, Lee and Don.
She attended school in Cottonwood and graduated from Cottonwood High School as valedictorian in 1949. She attended nursing school in Lewiston.
Mary met Jim Ewing in Lewiston on a beach in the summer of 1950, and they were married on Dec. 2 of that year. Mary spent her career working in doctors’ offices as a medical assistant and secretary. Jim entered the military in early 1951, and Mary stayed in Clarkston with her in-laws, growing very close to her sisters-in-law and their families.
In 1955, Bradley James was a welcome addition to the family, then Roger Roy in 1957, and her little angel daughter, Jama Kathryn, born in 1959. Their family was complete. She had 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed being a grandma and spending time with her grandchildren regularly.
Mary and Jim lived in Lewiston and traveled to trap shoots throughout the region. They also attended many square dances. One of her numerous talents was skinning deer after Jim’s successful hunts. During the winter months, they went to trap shooting events in Arizona, making lifelong friendships along the way. The highlight of Mary’s week was spending time with sisters-in-law and nieces. They were called “the group.” Mary and Jim moved to Keuterville in 2009 and spent countless hours on the porch looking across the Camas Prairie. They enjoyed many hours with the Rehder families and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; son, Brad; son-in-law, Russ Jaderquist; and grandson, Brock.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jim; son, Roger; daughter, Jama; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Charlene (Richard) Spooner; and many nieces and nephews.
Mom loved to dance, and we’re sure she is dancing in her eternal life. Funeral and burial are planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Condolences may be sent to the family at Blackmerfuneralhome.com.