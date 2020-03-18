Marvin Willis Watts, 75, passed away Sunday, Feb. 15, 2020, at home in Weippe from congestive heart failure and other underlying problems.
He was born Aug. 28, 1944, to Earl and Louise Watts in Lewiston.
Marvin’s father, Earl, was killed in a logging accident when Marvin was 3 years old. Lloyd Wilson later became his dad. Marvin graduated in 1962, attending all four years at Weippe High School. He played basketball and football all four years, earning Inspirational Player in both. He was also student body president. He served as secretary for the Weippe Rodeo, belonged to the Weippe Fire Department and was a lifelong member of the Weippe Historical Museum. He loved watching professional rodeo, Gonzaga basketball, football and wouldn’t miss “Wheel of Fortune.” Camping with family was a priority.
Marvin was employed by Schmidt Bros., Scott Paper, Potlatch Corp., Frank Davis and retired from Finke Logging. He had a heart valve replacement, so he resorted to full-time lawn grooming and upkeep of Watts RV. Marvin said it like it was, no strings attached. His laugh, sense of humor and kindness will be missed, but cherished memories live on.
Marvin was preceded in death by his son, Tyson Earl; his parents; and twin siblings, Kenny Wilson and Cathie Powell. Many friends preceded him in death also.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 55 years, Karen; daughter Marnie (Bob) Chapman; granddaughter Maranda (CJ) Miller; sister Linda (Len) Spreiter; brother Wayne (Cindy) Wilson; sisters-in-law Maida (Jim) Dundas, Jeanne (Ken) Wilson and Cindy (Wayne) Wilson; aunt Jo Jorgenson; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life for Marvin and son Tyson will be held at later date.
From Marvin’s wife to him:
“Take my hand and walk with me / Across the sands of time / Hand in hand and heart to heart / Husband, friend of mine. / We will share the solitude. / And walk in quiet peace. / My heart hears what your heart says / It listens when yours speaks / We’ve shared hearts and souls as one / In perfect harmony / The laughter and the tears we’ve known / Are the sweetest melody / For years have brought us to this place / Across the sands of time / We’ll walk together, till the end / Husband, friend of mine.”