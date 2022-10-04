Marvin Sam Borders, 77, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully at Tri-State Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2022, in the presence of his wife, Karin Borders, his daughter Kolleen Torgerson and his granddaughter Alaini Bierhaus.

Sam was born Jan. 23, 1945, to Ted and Viola Borders in Orofino, where he would find himself growing up in Weippe. Sam was the class clown type, all the way through school, and also he was quite the athlete when it came to football in his later years of high school.

