Marvin Sam Borders, 77, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully at Tri-State Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2022, in the presence of his wife, Karin Borders, his daughter Kolleen Torgerson and his granddaughter Alaini Bierhaus.
Sam was born Jan. 23, 1945, to Ted and Viola Borders in Orofino, where he would find himself growing up in Weippe. Sam was the class clown type, all the way through school, and also he was quite the athlete when it came to football in his later years of high school.
He married the love of his life, Karin Jean Dykes, fresh out of high school in 1965, where they would spend the next 57 years together. They lived their early days in their small hometowns, where Sam became a truck driver, earning the name “Highway Angel.” They shortly made their way to Lewiston, where they would start their family. They were to have their first-born daughter, Michelle Borders, in 1966, but because of unfortunate circumstances, she passed at birth. They were blessed with their next miracles in 1970, with their second daughter Jolene Borders, and in 1971, with their third daughter, Kolleen Borders.
He made a living for his family as a truck driver, but he was also quite the artist and he would make some side money by selling his hand-drawn CB radio cards to friends and family. He was also an avid yard saler, who was always out catching the best deals first thing in the morning.
Later in life, he enjoyed his men’s breakfasts with some old friends, who he always enjoyed catching up with. Another thing he took pride in was making sure his home was a home to everyone. He was a very good host for a get-together and he loved being a people- and family-man.
Sam leaves behind his wife, Karin Jean Borders; his daughter Kolleen Torgerson; granddaughters Alaini Bierhaus, Kristi Yokum, Whitney Torgerson, Kaitlyn Torgerson, Kaylee Rose, Lacey Rose, Lexi Rose; and his grandsons, Zane Gosslin and Kale Stewart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Viola Borders; his sisters, Gail Hibbs and Helen Smith; brothers Fred and Larry Borders; and his two daughters, Michelle and Jolene Borders.
A service will be held at Deyo Reservoir in Frasier, Idaho, on Saturday, Oct. 8. All friends and family are welcome. There will be a covered-dish dinner following the service.