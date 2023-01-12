Marvin Roy Jackson passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the ranch in Ferdinand.
Marvin was born Aug. 12, 1939, to John Dudley and Amanda (Heckman) Jackson. His mother died when Marvin was 3 and his father married Amanda’s sister, Birdie Heckman, and was raised as one of her own. Marvin was the oldest of four children, along with brothers Roger and Tim and sister Veronica. The family lived on the Flat Iron outside of Lapwai. Marvin graduated from Lapwai High School in 1957. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps for a short time that same year. Marvin and his brother Roger had many scrappy adventures together until Roger’s death in 1961.
Marvin met Janice Birkeland in 1958 and they were married the next year. In 1960, they welcomed their first daughter, Karma Lee, followed by Peggy Sue in 1963 and a son, Jeffrey Dean, born in 1965.
Marvin’s lifelong passions were logging, ranching and tending a fruitful garden. Marvin logged for Oscar Carpenter and, in June 1973, Jackson Logging was established. Marvin logged with his father and brother Tim in the early years. His son, Jeff, later joined him and later his grandsons joined the crew as well. Jackson Logging operated for 40 years. They logged all over the Pacific Northwest, spending a great deal of time in Enterprise, Joseph and LaGrande, Ore., and Avery, Idaho. Jackson Logging was featured in a Loggers World Publication in 1984. Even while logging, Marvin always had a nice herd of cattle, reaching 300 head in the 1990s. Marvin took great pride in his cattle and could often be found tending his herd any time of day, but especially during calving season.
Marvin never fully retired and had various logging jobs up into his 80s and ran cattle until the fall of 2022. Following in his mother Birdies’ footsteps, his roses were his other pride and joy, along with his garden.
Marvin was a man of few words and praises, yet enjoyed watching the interactions of his family, and loved being the instigator of many rubber band and dart gun fights. Marvin and Janice also raised two of their grandchildren, Kary Jackson and Curtis Click. Marvin and Janice appreciated spending time with their children, eight grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Janice, of 63½ years; daughters Karma Seubert (George) and Peggy Click; son Jeff Jackson (Stacie); sister Veronica McIntyre (Steve); brother Tim Jackson (Ayla); grandchildren Teena Warne (Byron), Kary Lockart (Jim), George Michael Seubert (Natalie), Curtis Click (Cara), Amanda Rehder (Chris), Kasey Click, Ashley Uhlenkott (Adam) and James Jackson (Laney); and 29 great-grandchildren.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley, Amanda and Birdie Jackson; his grandparents, Arch and Minnie Heckman, John T. Maude (Ernie Unzicker) Jackson; brother Roger Jackson; and his favorite uncle, Wayne Heckman.
There will be a celebration of life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Ferdinand Hall. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.