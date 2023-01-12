Marvin Roy Jackson passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the ranch in Ferdinand.

Marvin was born Aug. 12, 1939, to John Dudley and Amanda (Heckman) Jackson. His mother died when Marvin was 3 and his father married Amanda’s sister, Birdie Heckman, and was raised as one of her own. Marvin was the oldest of four children, along with brothers Roger and Tim and sister Veronica. The family lived on the Flat Iron outside of Lapwai. Marvin graduated from Lapwai High School in 1957. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps for a short time that same year. Marvin and his brother Roger had many scrappy adventures together until Roger’s death in 1961.