Marvin Lee Peterson, 78, passed peacefully Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at home in Asotin.
He is survived by daughters Melinda (Rory) Bohnas and Shelly Madrid; brother Chester (Karen) Peterson; and sisters Jill and Charm Barnard; grandchildren Michael Madrid, Andrew and Brian Soros; great-grandchildren Madelyn, Hailey, Ryan and Logan Madrid, and Madison Soros; best friend (living together for 35 years) Timothy Poindexter; further survived by numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives.
Marvin will be fondly remembered as a devoted son, loving father, exceptional brother, fun loving uncle and cousin, and a true friend.
Marvin “Marv” was born in 1942 and grew up in Lewiston where he enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, swimming, water skiing and horseback riding. He was an accomplished trumpet and piano player, singer and music lover. As a member of the Congregational-Presbyterian Church, he truly enjoyed singing in the choir, playing piano or organ when needed, and also becoming a member of the bell choir. He loved playing the bells at special occasions and attending regional competitions.
Marv loved good food and any excuse for friends and family to gather for potlucks, sports, playing cards or just telling stories and jokes, which he was great at. He liked cooking, traveling, gardening, learning, music and spending time by the creek at his home.
Marv was a hardworking, extremely kind, thoughtful person always ready to help anyone in need. He held many different jobs during his life where he met lots of friends. He loved all kinds of animals, especially the many dogs he had over the years. He was a Grateful Dead fan and many will remember him for creating and organizing “Jerry Days,” a local yearly gathering commemorating Jerry Garcia held near Troy, Ore. Keep on Truckin’ Marvin. What a long, strange trip it’s been.
The family would like to thank Merchant Funeral Home for handling the cremation.
A celebration of life outdoor gathering is planned for July 24 at Sunset Park in Lewiston. Coronavirus requirements and limits will be followed. Please contact a family member for more information.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Congregational-Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston, ID 83501, or to the American Diabetes Association.