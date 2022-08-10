Marvin L. Lukehart, 87, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
“Marv” was born in 1935 to Ike and Iris Lukehart in Boise. He grew up in the Boise valley area, enjoying life with his many cousins and friends.
In 1950, his family moved to Bremerton, Wash., where his parents worked in the shipyards. Marv was fascinated by the large Navy ships there and in 1950, at the age of 17, he joined the United States Navy. He felt very lucky to be stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and cherished those memories throughout his life. He served his country with pride and accomplished an honorable discharged in 1956. After his discharge, he moved to Troy, Mont., and began working for a lumber company near where his parents lived.
It was in Troy, in 1958, that he met the “love of his life,” Mary Ann Bernt. a Canadian resident, working in Montana. He and Mary Ann had a whirlwind courtship and in February 1959, they married in Creston, B.C., where Mary Ann had grown up. While the couple lived in Troy, they were blessed with three daughters, Vicky, Tammy and Terrie. In 1962, Marv moved his family to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and he began to work for a cement company in Clarkston. Later, he worked for Potlatch Corp. at the Consumer Products Plant as a winder operator. Again, this family was blessed with three more children, Tracy, Penny and a son, Thomas.
Over the years, Marv became an avid fisherman and he taught his children to love the outdoors, taking his family on many adventures in the Northwest and Canada.
Marv and Mary Ann would throw patio parties for all of their family and friends and over the years, Mary Ann became famous for her excellent cooking skills.
After retiring in the 1990s, Marv would take Mary Ann on many trips and one of their favorite pastimes was gambling throughout Nevada, where they loved Jackpot and Reno. Marv was no stranger to the slots and relished his infrequent wins.
Marv was a devoted husband and beloved father. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his beloved wife, Mary Ann; daughters Vicky Longfellow and Tammy Albright; as well as his grandson, Cody Shawver. We have no doubt that they will be waiting at Heaven’s Gate to meet him.
Marv is survived by his son, Thomas Lukehart; three daughters, Terry Shawver, Tracey Lukehart, Penny Lukehart; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend a thank-you to hospice for the kind and compassionate care given to Marv.
As per Marv’s wishes, there will be no funeral service and in lieu of flowers, the family asks loved ones and friends to make a donation to your local animal shelter.
