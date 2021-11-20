Marvin L. Knotts, 91, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston from complications from Parkinson’s Disease.
Marvin was born Jan. 23, 1930, in Clark County, Ohio (Springfield) to Roy A. and Alta Baker Knotts. He was the second of four siblings which include: Eulah Shaffer (deceased), Joann Benton (deceased) and Donald Knotts. He attended New Moorefield High School, graduating in 1950. After graduation he was employed by the New York Central Railroad until serving in the U.S. Army from February 1951 until discharge Feb. 6, 1953. He was stationed in Richland at Camp Hanford. It was while in Richland he met Vera Welker, a teacher in Richland at the time. They were married June 21, 1953, in Lewiston. Marvin was employed by Potlatch Inc. from July 1954 to July 1994. He started as a pipe fitter and retired as a maintenance supervisor. Their only child, Debra, was born May 12, 1954. Vera and Marvin were married 36 years until her death Nov. 5, 1989.
A new chapter in his life opened when he met and married Marlene Peterson in 1994. Marlene’s three children, Amy Gleason (spouse Bob), Don Mosley and Julie Akers (spouse Matt) were blessings in his life. Marvin and Marlene hosted many card and game parties, traveled and attended Washington State University Cougar football and basketball games. Marvin became a golfer. Many days were spent at Bryden Canyon Golf Course with golfing and dice buddies. Marlene passed away in 2006.
At the time of Marvin’s passing, his special friend, Dorothy Anderson, was by his side. She made his life a joy for 13 years. They enjoyed dancing at the Elks, playing Spite and Malice, “singalongs” at the Eagles and attended church. Dorothy’s five children, Terri, Larry, Shelli, Dan and Mick (deceased) were valued friends.
Marvin’s other loving family members include granddaughter Beth Price, husband Trevor, great-grandchildren Owen and Emily; grandson Ian Snook, wife Jenna; grandchildren David, Max and Lauren Johnson, and Nathan and Addison Akers.
Since 2013, Marvin was confined to a wheelchair. During that time many wonderful caregivers helped him live a comfortable and enjoyable life. Thank you to those who helped care for him in his home and at the veterans home.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Clarkston United Methodist Church at 1242 Highland Ave. Masks are required and we ask that you practice social distancing. If you wish to honor Marvin, donations can be made to the Parkinson’s foundation at parkinson.org.