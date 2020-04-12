Marvin H. Bailey was born June 10, 1936, to Howard and Helen Bailey, in Lewiston. He passed Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Marvin served in the military during the Korean era as a medic. After being honorably discharged, he married Clara Rae Haworth in 1961, and she passed in 1989.
He is survived by his current wife, Anita Bailey; his children, Glenn E. Bailey, Carla Bailey Johnson, Diane Bailey, James M. Bailey and Jay W. Bailey; and several nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Bailey and Helen Bailey Halverson; his daughter, Judy Bailey Johnson; his sister, Donna Bailey O’Brady; and a great-granddaughter, Abby Janshen.
His celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In conclusion, a quote by his lifelong friend, James R. Tefft: “With your dad’s brawn, and my brain, we can move mountains,” and they did.