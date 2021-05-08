Marvin Del Hall, 68, of Grangeville, passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his home in Grangeville.
The second of three siblings, Marv was born July 12, 1952, in McCall, to Bill and Donna (Chalfant) Hall. The family relocated to Fenn, Idaho, where Marv attended Grangeville High School and met his future wife, Joan Wemhoff, in nearby Cottonwood.
Marv spent his entire working career in the lumber industry, starting on the green chain and spending the last four decades as a sales manager. He retired less than a year ago from Empire Lumber.
Marv and Joan married Aug. 4, 1973, in Cottonwood and have resided in the Grangeville community ever since. They had three sons, Ryan, Chancey and Tyler.
Marv loved everything outdoors. It was camping and hunting in his younger years, but he was an avid fisherman his entire life. He poured love and affection into his grandchildren and great-grandchild, spoiling them every chance he could get. Marv will be remembered for his generosity, wit and sense of humor.
Marv is survived by his wife; his sons, Ryan (Jodi) Hall, of Coeur d’Alene, and Tyler (Gillian) Hall, of Billings, Mont.; his daughters-in-law, Randee Startin-Hall, of Portland, Ore., and Chonique Hall-Trujillo, of Huntsville, Ala.; his brother, Ed (Vonda) Hall, of Grangeville; his sister, Candy (Ken) Fletcher, of Edwardsburg, Mich.; his grandson, Ranson; granddaughters Skyler, Mekiah, Parker and Michael; and great-granddaughter Bentley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Chancey.
A memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 10, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, with inurnment to follow at Prairie View Cemetery. A reception will follow back at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.