Marva May Cash, 72, of Lewiston, formerly of Nezperce, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
She was born Aug. 6, 1947, in Cottonwood. Marvin Syron and Eva May Meiner raised her in Nezperce with her late brother, Greg.
Later in her life, she moved to Lewiston and continued her career as a beautician, where she met the love of her life, Sam Cash. They were wed Nov. 11, 1972, at her parents’ farm in Nezperce. They resided in Lewiston, where they raised Jeff and Jo Lynn. Marva was most known for her outgoing personality, easygoing conversations and willingness to always lend an ear. She had such a big heart, and everyone always enjoyed her delicious homemade cookies.
She is survived by her loving husband, Sam Cash. She was the beloved mother of Jeff and Jo Lynn, fond grandmother of Michael Cash and Bryton Henderson, dear sister of the late Greg and friend of many.
We love you and miss you.
The celebration of life and spreading of the ashes will be postponed until a later date.