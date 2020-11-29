Marva Joanne Gilbert, 82, passed away peacefully at home, on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, with family by her side.
Joanne was born to Carl and Vi Peterson, on Jan. 17, 1938, in Colville, Wash. She met Jerry Gilbert and they were married on June 23, 1956, in Colville. They moved to Newport, Wash., in 1958, where their two children, Janice and Sheryl, were born. They moved to Kettle Falls, Wash., in January 1967, to Zillah, Wash., in April 1972 and to Clarkston in June 1975. While in Kettle Falls, she was active in Lady Lions and served one year as president. Joanne was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Clarkston, and served three years as a deacon.
Some of her interests and joys of life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cooking, decorating for the holidays, shopping on QVC, and directing and participating in her home’s landscaping.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Janice; and her brother, Ronald. Joanne is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughters Janice Christ and Sheryl Kiely (Joe Sparks); three grandchildren, Jennifer (Shane) Andrews, Bryce Kiely (Jeci Cope) and Breanne (Kyle) Hays; and four great-grandchildren, Paige and Leo Andrews, Ansen Kiely and Bristol Hays.
At her request, there will be no services. Memorials may be made to the Deacons fund at First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston, WA 99403.