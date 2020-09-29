Marty Howell lost his six-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, and died peacefully at home with family at his side in Lewiston.
Marty was born June 28, 1949, in California, to parents Kathryn and Charles Howell. As a young boy, his family relocated to Pecos, Texas, where he, older brother Rusty and younger sister Meg grew up on a cotton farm. The family moved again to Alamogordo, N.M., where he earned both a diploma and a reputation for hijinx. There are stories that may or may not be true about motorcycles in the hallways and illicit bonfires in the school courtyard. He married his high school sweetheart, Diana Wilcox, in 1968. They had two sons, Justin and Jeremy.
After a chance encounter with a local electrician, Marty entered the trade and enjoyed that career for many, many years in different capacities. Marty was always known for his reliability and dedication in everything he did — he was also never afraid to try new things. He spent several years peanut farming in Oklahoma, steer wrestling, and helping out at the NFR in Oklahoma City. After moving to Alaska in the 1980s, he joined a snow carving team that went on to win two national championships. Their amazing sculptures were always big crowd pleasers.
Marty was a wonderful father and very involved in his sons’ sports from coaching baseball to doing the videography for the football team. He was never happier than when he was spending time with his family fishing, skiing, golfing or attending games.
Life was uprooted in 1992 when his wife suddenly passed away, devastating the family. He found love again in Jody Troutman, who brought two daughters, Jenny and Katherine, into the family. They remained in Alaska for several more years until the pull of warmer weather and year-round golf found them moving to Lewiston. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley was home for the last 22 years of his life.
Alzheimer’s is a cruel disease that gradually altered every aspect of his life, but he inspired many with his consistent positive attitude and sense of humor that remained until the end. He has left a legacy of unconditional love for his family and friends.
Marty is survived by his wife, Jody; sons Justin (Tammy), of Lewiston, and Jeremy, of Willow, Alaska; daughters Jenny (Russell), of The Dalles, Ore., and Katherine, of Lewiston; brother Rusty (Barb), of Gresham, Ore.; sister Meg (Randy), of Mesa, Ariz.; nine grandchildren, Brittany, Tyler, Emily, Zach, Tyler, Grant, Anna, Rhett and Rita; and many family members and in-laws who love and miss him dearly.
Marty’s family would like to especially thank high school friend Jim Rowland and margarita buddy Jerry Robbins for showing us what “friends till the end” really means.
Memorial service plans to be announced at a later date.