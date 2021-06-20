Marty Gilliam, 56, of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center from a heart attack.
He was born Nov. 9, 1964, to Janice Chapman and Tom Gilliam in Grangeville. Marty and Rachel Johnson were married June 15, 2000. He worked as a caregiver and loved to help people in need. Since he had several health issues himself, he could relate to them.
Marty was very talented. He was an artist and loved to paint artwork on his cars and motorcycles. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing. Above all, he loved Jesus and never missed going to church. When he and his brother Raymond would take their road trips, they always had gospel music and the preaching of the word to take along.
He is survived by his mother, Janice, and stepdad, Budd Chapman; wife, Rachel; and stepsons Kody, Josh, Michael, Travis; half-brothers Andy, Scott and Keith; stepsister and stepbrothers, Irene, Marvin, Mark, Raymond and Allen. Marty was preceded in death by his father, Tom, in Virginia.
Mountain View Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. He was buried at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. A memorial was held at SonRise Baptist Church Saturday, June 19, 2021.