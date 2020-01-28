Marty Crossley

Marty lost his short battle with pancreatic cancer Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
He was born to Linda Anthony and the late Gary Crossley in Lewiston. He was raised mostly in Beaverton, Ore., but spent time with his dad in Helper and Livingston, Mont.
Marty liked to have a good time. He loved it when people called him Marty Party. He enjoyed seeing the looks of disbelief as he rode his unicycle around the neighborhood. He couldn’t get enough of the Kawasaki he inherited from his dad. He had an insatiable sweet tooth; his favorite birthday present was a can of cake frosting. He loved to eat, and he loved to cook. He worked in restaurants all through high school and earned a culinary certificate from Portland Community College. He cooked for several Reno hotels. He studied slot machine repair. The casino was his natural habitat. Rock music sent him into a trance, closing his eyes and playing air instruments. A cold Bud was a precious treasure.
He was a good brother. His big sister, Teri, was a lifelong friend. He watched out for his little brother, Judd, and taught him how to enjoy rock ’n’ roll. They are so grateful for being able to spend time with him and be near him when he passed. Before he did, Teri helped make Marty’s dream of a lifetime come true by taking him on a Hawaiian vacation. They went to a luau and cruised around in a convertible with his niece, Courtney. They had a very good time.
Marty passed away in his sleep at his sister’s house on Friday morning, cheating cancer out of the torment it had in store for him. He’s already enjoying a cold one somewhere by now, for sure.
Party on, Marty. Party on.
Marty is survived by his mom, Linda Anthony; his sister and her husband, Teri and Dave Lawen; his brother and sister-in-law, Jared Judd and Danielle Anthony; niece Courtney Alfrey; nephew Brad Hines and numerous grand nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Elite Home Health and Hospice and especially Marsha Greer for their kindness and compassion, making Marty’s last few days as comfortable as could be. We will be forever grateful.
Marty’s body has been donated to research as he so admirably requested. A service will be held at a later time.