Martin Joel Walker, 61, a resident of Colfax, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Courtyard Assisted Living in Colfax, Dec. 6, 2019.
Martin was born Sept. 23, 1958, at Houston, Texas to Jack and Cecille (Stathem) Walker. He attended school in Texas and graduated from Waltrip High School in 1976. Martin then attended college at Texas A&M and received a bachelor’s degree in sales and marketing from Trinity University.
Martin worked for Tri-Sen Systems, Rockwell ICS Triplex, Dresser-Rand and Petrotec, but he most loved the work he did and the people he worked with at Emsi, an economic modeling agency in Moscow.
Martin moved to Colfax in 2012. Although they had known each other since high school, he married Raylene Isham Lawrence Aug. 19, 2016, at Creston, British Columbia, Canada. The couple made their home at Colfax, where Martin work for Emsi in Moscow and Raylene worked for Whitman Medical Group as a physician assistant. He retired due to health reasons in 2019.
Martin and Raylene enjoyed traveling and fulfilled many enjoyable places on their bucket list. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 188 and the Order of the Eastern Star at Malden, Wash.
Survivors include his wife, Raylene Lawrence, Colfax; one son, Jonathan Walker (Andrea), Boulder, Colo.; one step-son, Harry Lawrence (Kimberly), Spokane; three daughters, Caylene Knox (Craig), Clinfton, Texas, Holly Parker (Eric) and Abbie Brown (Jenson), both of Houston, Texas; two sisters, Carol Carmichael, Lindale, Texas, and Debbie Finn, Kemah, Texas. Martin is also survived by six grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Kramer Funeral Home, N. 203 Bridge St., Palouse, Wash., which will be a come and go/stay/snack celebration of life for friends to greet Raylene and family and share memories of Martin. At 6 p.m. we will join together for a brief service.
A formal church service will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 4, 2020, at Lazybrook Baptist Church 1822 W. 18th St., Houston, TX 77008.
Memorials are suggested to be given to the Whitman Hospital & Medical Center Foundation, 1200 W. Fairview, Colfax, WA 99111 or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. You are invited to leave online condolences and order flowers for the family at www.kramercares.com.