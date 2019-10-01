Martin Evan Wetmore died of pneumonia Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Tri-State Hospital in Clarkston. He was blessed to have lived a long and healthy life of 100 years and 7 months.
He was born Feb. 5, 1919, in Spokane to Walter Denslow Wetmore and Ethel Elizabeth Thacker. Martin grew up in Post Falls, Idaho, until he served as a corporal in World War II in General Patton’s 3rd Army. After the war, he worked in various saw mills such as Riggins and Grangeville, where he met Sophie Minnie Elizabeth Altman. They married in July 1947 in St. Regis, Mont. They lived in Grangeville from 1947 to 1959. After various moves in northern Idaho, they settled in Lewiston in 1968. After 61 years of marriage, Sophie passed away Sept. 10, 2008.
Martin was an avid hunter and fisherman. He and his son, James, enjoyed hunting and fishing together for decades. Martin was a super extraordinary man, wonderful father and son James’ best friend. It was a blessing to have such a man for a father.
He was preceded in death by his father; mother; brothers Frank, Tom and Stanley; his stepson, Robert Roth; and his 18-month-old son, Gary, from a previous marriage in 1941.
Martin is survived by his son, James, and his wife, Janet; his grandchildren, Robyn Bonner and her husband, Lee, Michelle Roth; and great-grandchildren Dustin Bonner, Danielle Bonner, Tiffany Bonner and Jaime Faaua.
Friends and family are invited to a graveside service at 1 p.m. Thursday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in the Lewiston Orchards.