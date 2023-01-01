Martha Willmore Goodman

Martha Willmore Goodman of St. George, Utah, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the age of 85, surrounded by her loving family.

Martha was born March 4, 1937, as an identical triplet to Ephraim Willmore and Viola Rigby Willmore in Rexburg, Idaho. She was delivered by Dr. H.B. Rigby (Viola’s brother).