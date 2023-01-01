Martha Willmore Goodman of St. George, Utah, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the age of 85, surrounded by her loving family.
Martha was born March 4, 1937, as an identical triplet to Ephraim Willmore and Viola Rigby Willmore in Rexburg, Idaho. She was delivered by Dr. H.B. Rigby (Viola’s brother).
She grew up and attended school in Rexburg, graduating from Madison High School in 1955. Martha loved music, playing the piano and the accordion. She also loved to dance, bowl and play cards. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served many times as the primary pianist. She had a special love for children and loved to hear them sing. She had a kind heart and was very loving and giving. She was a gifted home-maker and loved her flowers and yard. She loved gathering with her family at the holidays and spreading joy with her holiday treats of fudge, cookies and banana bread. She was a bookkeeper for International Harvester in Lewiston, and later worked at Anchorage Chrysler Dodge in Alaska where she made many life-long friends.
Martha first married Forest Eugene Hicks in Idaho Falls. They had Ephraim Lee Hicks, who died in infancy. They had Phil Eugene, born Oct. 20, 1956. They divorced and Martha and Phil moved to Lewiston. There she met and married Burton W. Schmidt who then adopted Phil. Burton and Martha then had Burton W. Schmidt Jr. (stillborn) March 20, 1961, Lynda Kay Schmidt March 18, 1964, and Richard Burton Schmidt (stillborn) July 14, 1968. Martha and Burton divorced in 1979 and she later met the love of her life, Daniel (Danny) Goodman. They were married on April 13, 1985, in Lewiston. Their marriage was solemnized in the Spokane Temple.
Martha is survived by her loving husband, Danny Goodman; her son Phil (Jessica) Schmidt of Utah; her daughter Lynda Tanner (Tohi) Kata of Utah; her stepsons Donald C. (Janice) Goodman of Missouri, Ronald F. Goodman of Califorina, James D. (Donna) Goodman of Florida, Russell B. (Jessica) Goodman of Michigan, and Gary S. Goodman of Nevada; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law Judy Willmore Reeser of Idaho, Ruth Willmore of Idaho; and triplet sister Mary Koeper of Utah.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ephraim and Viola Willmore; her siblings Helen Willmore Blackburn, Letha Willmore Bateman, Verla Willmore Sorenson, Betty Willmore Vickery, Rigby Willmore, Harlow Willmore, George Arliss Willmore, and triplet sister Marva Willmore Winterbottom; and her son-in-law Jon David Tanner.
The family will hold a celebration of life to honor Martha on March 4 in St. George.