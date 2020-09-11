Martha L. Stoffer

Martha Lynn Stoffer, longtime resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and former secretary for the Idaho State Insurance Fund-Workers’ Compensation Division, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Spokane following a short and courageous battle with cancer. She was 70.
Born Oct. 29, 1949, in Spokane, she was the daughter of Vincent and Evelyn Beuke. She grew up in Clarkston, working as a babysitter for many years and at the Arctic Circle Drive-in.
A 1968 graduate of Clarkston High School and later of Kinman Business University in Spokane, she worked as a secretary at Lewis-Clark State College and Washington State University before joining the staff at the state of Idaho’s Lewiston office. She worked there for 35 years before retiring in 2015.
On Oct. 16, 1976, she married Ronald V. Stoffer, of Lewiston. They had two children, James Patrick in 1977 and Sara Elizabeth in 1987. Their marriage ended in divorce, but they remained close friends and dedicated parents and grandparents. Martha had previously been married to John Bly, of Clarkston.
Martha enjoyed cooking, swimming and spending time with her grandchildren, James, 13, and Lily, 11.
She is preceded in death by son James Patrick in 2006; her brother, Dave Beuke; sisters Betty Elsensohn and Patti Clausen; as well as her parents and former husband Ronald V. Stoffer.
Surviving are her daughter, Sara, son-in-law Kris Rawson and grandchildren James and Lily, of Moscow; stepson Jeff Stoffer, of Indianapolis; sisters Cathie Gurgel, of Vancouver, Wash., Jeanne Moser, of Redmond, Ore., and Mary Lee Squires, of Clarkston; brother Wayne Beuke, of Clarkston; and sister-in-law Bobbi Beuke, of Clarkston.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at Merchants Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. Burial will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in the Lewiston Orchards, near the gravesites of her son and parents. Following the ceremonies, a reception is planned for 5 p.m. at the Lewiston Eagles Club, 1304 Main St., Lewiston.