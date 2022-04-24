Martha Knudsen Branson passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, with her husband at her side.
Martha was born on Dec. 28, 1940, in Craigmont, to John and Olga H. Knudsen, joining brother, Larry, and sisters, Elma and Irene, and then younger sister, Mary, came along. Martha attended school in Nezperce. She met the love of her life at the theater in Nezperce, and Martha and Jerry were married on Aug. 6, 1958. With three children, Randy, Christine and Jeanie, their family was complete. Soon after their marriage, Martha and Jerry moved to White Center, Wash. Jerry found work at Boeing, and Martha worked at Sears for 30 years. After retiring they moved to Chehalis, Wash., and then Idaho called them home. They moved to Mission Creek, then to Winchester, before finally settling in Lewiston, where they enjoyed many years of being close to family and friends.
In retirement, Martha enjoyed sewing and made many beautiful quilts that she shared with family and friends. Martha also enjoyed going to yard sales and finding new treasures. She had a passion for genealogy and spent countless hours researching the history of the Knudsen and Branson families. She was a volunteer at the Winchester, Idaho, Museum as well as a volunteer at the Nezperce community center.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; brother Larry; sisters Elma DeFlippo and Irene Flerchinger; daughter Christine Branson; granddaughter Tiffany Jenks; brother-in-law Everett Otterstrom; and nephew, Don Otterstrom.
Martha is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jerry; her sister, Mary Otterstrom; son Randy (Martha); daughter Jeanie (Michael); grandchildren, Amanda Branson, Steven (Ashleigh) Jones, Jimmy Jones, Nora Branson and Colleen (Brandon) Bauer; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Jacob and Endy; sister-in-law Marilyn (Keith) Podal; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life and potluck will be held at 11-3 p.m., April 30, at the Nezperce American Legion in Nezperce. Burial will be at a later date at the Nezperce City Cemetery.