Martha Helen Rieman

Martha H. Rieman, 93, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Lewiston, at Life Care Center of Lewiston.
Martha was born Sept. 30, 1926, to Michael and Anna Geis in Ferdinand. Martha and Leonard Rieman were married Feb. 22, 1946, and lived on the ranch in the Keuterville area until Leonard’s death in 1985. She was preceded in death by 10 of her siblings.
Mom loved to garden. She would have lots of flowers. Gladioluses were one of her favorite flowers, along with roses, especially red. Every spring, we were encouraged to come help her plant her garden so we could eat on them all summer. As the seasons changed, we harvested the garden to prepare for the canning process that would help us through the winter months. During the winter months, Mom would do a paint by numbers of the Last Supper picture and give it as a gift to her children.
Martha is survived by her two daughters, Betty Sorenson, of Boise, and Debbie Estlund (Dave), of Clarkston; her two sons, Allan Rieman (Rachel), of Barstow, Calif., and Clifford Rieman, of Cottonwood; sisters Francis Nuttman, of Keuterville, Rosie Steiger, of Kamiah, Margie Gentry, of Orofino, and Rita Walker, of Bear Creek, Ala.; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to share with us the celebration of Martha’s life at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, with services to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood. Burial will follow at the Keuterville Cemetery. Christian mothers will be holding a dinner at the Cottonwood Community Hall following the burial. Blackmer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.