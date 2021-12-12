We lost our dear mother, sister, grandmother (Mormor), great- and great-great-grandmother to pancreatic cancer Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Martha E. Land was born Easter Sunday, March 29, 1931, during a blizzard at Gothenberg (Wild Horse Valley), Neb., to Swedish immigrants Otto and Sofia Johnson. She joined older siblings Arthur, Linden, Elin and Roy. Four years later, her sister Evelyn was born and the family was complete.
The Depression and Dust Bowl took the Johnsons to Los Angeles, where Martha attended elementary and junior high. After World War II they moved to Spokane where Martha graduated from Central Valley High School in 1948.
Martha’s childhood was filled with family gatherings, pinochle or canasta games, dances and Lutheran Church youth group activities. Everything centered around family, something she carried forward throughout her life.
Martha married Hershell Carlyle in 1951, and their son Robert was born in 1952, followed by daughters Toni (1953), and Raye (1955). This marriage ended in divorce. She later married Harold Land, gaining stepchildren Jim, Bill, LaVerne and Loretta. Martha and Harold together had Lloyd in 1963 and Becky in 1964.
Martha worked as a bookkeeper and cost accountant for most of her life. Lewiston-Clarkston Valley employment included Home Builders Association, manager of both Mill Creek and Evergreen Estates retirement communities and Asotin County Assessor. Wherever she worked she offered an incredible intellect, work ethic, honesty and integrity. These attributes endeared her to many in our valley.
Her greatest passions (besides her family) were gardening and being in the mountains. She often spoke of wonderful memories camping with her siblings, children and grandchildren, playing cards under a blue awning while rain drenched the campsite, and walking through the forest.
Her flower and vegetable gardens were lovingly tended and yielded amazing bounty. Never a shirker of hard work, Martha was always first in line with her garden tool and gloves whenever work was required. Another favorite pastime was playing pinochle every Wednesday. Whether winning or losing, she looked forward to her afternoons laughing with her dear friends.
Humble, accepting, always loving, generous and forgiving, Martha was a special friend to all. She was member of Congregational-Presbyterian Church for 20 years.
Surviving Martha are her sister and best-friend Evelyn Frankum (Colin); her children, Robert Carlyle (Nancy Carter), Toni Carlyle, Lloyd Land (Kelly), Rebecca Land; stepchildren Bill Land, and LaVerne Land; 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren with two more on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, daughter Raye, stepchildren Jim and Loretta; grandchild Ryan; and siblings, Arthur, Linden, Elin and Roy.
A memorial service will be held in the spring. If you wish, a donation in her memory can be made to Congregational-Presbyterian Church in Lewiston or The American Cancer Society.