Martha Agnes Pierstorff passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, in Vancouver, Wash.
She was born May 20, 1934, in Ferdinand, the daughter of Joseph Walser and Theresa Lauer. She was raised on the family farm and attended school at Icicle Flats country school, and graduated from Prairie High School in Cottonwood.
On June 4, 1945, Martha married John Schnider in Ferdinand; they had six children. They divorced in 1970. In 1972, Martha married Harold Pierstorff, and they divorced in 1974.
Martha worked at the Konkelville Steakhouse in Orofino for many years. She also worked part-time, doing alterations, at the Idaho Department Store, in Lewiston.
From 1984 until 1996, she managed the Gull gas station and mini-mart in Hogans Corner, near Ocean Shores, Wash. She sold that business and returned to Lewiston. She retired, yet continued to work part time at the Flying J Truck Stop in North Lewiston.
Martha moved to Woodland, Wash., in 2012, to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She had an endless love for her family, reading, puzzles and good food; she was a talented gardener and she enjoyed her community and would never miss an opportunity to play a round (or five) of pinochle. Martha attended church at St. Phillips Catholic Church, in Woodland, and she enjoyed volunteering at the Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens.
Martha was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy, in 1960; and a son, Randy, in 1980. She is survived by a son, Roger; and daughters JoAnne, Nancy and Cherrie; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest near son Randy in a private family ceremony, in Lewiston, later this summer.