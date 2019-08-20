Marston Fitzsimmons, 98, of Pomeroy, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Garfield County Hospital. He was the first child born to Stanley L. and Vera Marston Fitzsimmons on March 23, 1921, in Pomeroy.
He attended the Philomathean School and graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1940. He attended Washington State College and transferred to Eastern Washington College the following year to run on their track team until he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Robertson, Feb. 13, 1943, while they were attending EWC together. They spent the next two years in Olympia while he was stationed at Camp Lewis and she worked at the Capitol in the licensing department. They returned home in 1945 to farm on the Henry Freeburn place, Marjorie’s grandfather’s property, where they lived happily together for 76 years until April of this year, when they moved to Garfield County Hospital Care Unit.
He would reflect on his childhood as happy times filled with lots of love. Dad gave me those same childhood memories through the time he spent with me and always making my friends feel welcome. He loved taking us to various activities through the years. I cherish the special memories of many family dinners and vacations, especially those at Lake Couer d’Alene with my aunts, uncles and cousins. He loved working on the farm, watching his grandkids participate in many activities, taking them to Cougar basketball and football games, working together in the harvest field and teaching them to play pinochle, staying up until the wee hours of the morning to play. “Papa” adored his grandkids and great-grandkids, and his greatest joy was spending time with his family. He leaves his entire family with cherished memories of unconditional love and laughter, and he will be dearly missed by us all.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir for many years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Grange, Wheat Growers Association, Cattlemen’s Association and served on the Soil Conservation Board.
Dad and Mom had season tickets to WSU football and men’s basketball games for many years. Their first plane ride was on a WSU charter to the 1998 Rose Bowl game with 19 members of the family. They had so much fun that they all took another trip to Hawaii two years later to cheer on the Cougs against the University of Hawaii. Following his retirement in 1986 from farming, he enjoyed running in various fun runs and Bloomsday — a passion that stemmed from his accomplishment of being hailed the fastest high school mile runner in the United States in 1940.
Marston never met a stranger, always had a smile on his face, and had a loving, generous spirit. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Fitzsimmons; daughter Michelle (Steve) Wolf; two grandchildren, Chris (Kim) Wolf and Brooke Wolf; two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Alyssa Wolf; brother-in-law Jack Dorman and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Wesley; sister-in-law Marian; and sister Janice.
The family would like to thank Dr. Park and the nurses and staff at Garfield County Hospital for the loving care they provided. A service will be held at a later date.