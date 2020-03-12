Marsha Gail (Weatherly) Boehm died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston of cancer. She was 81.
Marsha was born Sept. 12, 1938, to Archie and Alberta Gropp Weatherly in Lewiston. She grew up in Clarkston, nurtured by a large extended family and many friends. During high school, Marsha taught tap, ballet, acrobats and baton; she was a majorette at Clarkston High School, where she graduated in 1956. After high school, she graduated from Kinman Business University in Spokane in January 1958.
During this time, she met Ardel John “Hank” Erman, and they were married April 13, 1958, in Clarkston. With Hank in the U.S. Army, they moved to Schofield Barracks near Honolulu, then to Wakefield, Kan., near Fort Riley before returning to Clarkston. They had four children, Linae, Tami, Andrew and Annette. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1972.
While in Clarkston this time, she taught dance in her parents’ basement and worked in Lewiston at Speer Inc., Idaho First National Bank and Plywood Distributors, where she transferred to the Spokane location in March 1979.
Marsha married Kenneth A. Boehm in Coeur d’Alene in 1979. She welcomed into her life Ken’s four sons, Michael, Larry, Jeffery and Patrick. They worked construction throughout Asotin County and Montana. She was widowed when Ken passed in June 1992 in Spokane.
While in Spokane, she also worked at SunRunner Marine from 1984-86, and Manpower Temporary Services from 1986 until her retirement in 2003.
In September 1994, she met Edgar, with whom she shared the remainder of her life. They enjoyed travel and camping throughout the United States, including Michigan, Texas, California, making numerous trips to Alaska, and a memorable trip to New York City. They traveled internationally to Australia, Costa Rica (twice), Spain, Portugal, Chile and Mexico.
In 2013, Marsha and Edgar moved back to Clarkston to be closer to family. She quickly reacquainted with high school classmates and looked forward to breakfasts with the Class of ’56 and lunches with the Class of ’55.
We will miss her bright blue eyes, beautiful smile and wit. Her grandchildren will miss receiving her yearly birthday cards, sent with a two-dollar bill and sticks of gum. We will all miss her loving support and encouraging way.
She is survived by her brother, David Weatherly, of Clarkston; her daughters, Linae Erman, of Everett, Wash., Tami Erman Pfiffner, of Lewiston, and Annette Erman Davis, of Pomeroy; and son, Andrew Erman, of Everett. Also surviving are four stepsons, Michael Boehm, of Clarkston, Larry Boehm, of Silver Creek, Wash., Jeffery Boehm, of Bloomington, Ill., and Patrick Boehm, of Mackinaw, Ill.; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
Marsha was preceded in death by her infant sister, Carol; her husband, Kenneth Boehm; one grandson; and one step-granddaughter.
A memorial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston.