Marsha Ellis, of Lewiston, passed on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston.
She was born Dec. 1, 1944. She was raised in Pennsylvania. Marsha lived most of her life in Vermont and most recently in Idaho with her longtime partner, Larry Schwab.
She was predeceased by husband Griffith W. Ellis Jr. She has five daughters: Anna Legault, of Orwell, Vt.; Marsha Singh, of Fair Haven, Vt.; Martha Ellis, of Moscow; Tracy Ellis, of Whitehall, N.Y.; and Laurie Ellis, of Fair Haven. She also has 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CDP COVID-19 Response Fund disasterphilanthropy.org focusing on organizations working directly to respond to COVID-19 pandemic.